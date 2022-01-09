Interactive Financial Advisors Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 247.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Netflix by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark decreased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.42.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $541.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

