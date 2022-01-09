San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,513 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $230.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.79. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

