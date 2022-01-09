41,367 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $400.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.42.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

