Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $179.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.67 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.