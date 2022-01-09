Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Amgen worth $150,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after acquiring an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

