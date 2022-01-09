Inscription Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,416 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

