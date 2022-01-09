CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

CFB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 55,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.35. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $203,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

