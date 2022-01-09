$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. 1,596,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,386. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

