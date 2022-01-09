Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

TPX stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. 1,596,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,386. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98,610 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

