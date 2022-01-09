Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.29. 5,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,715. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.02 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.16.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

