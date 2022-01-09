Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Declines By 22.2%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Studio City International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $649.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Studio City International has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $24.41.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 265.95%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.76% of Studio City International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

