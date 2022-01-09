Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $428.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

