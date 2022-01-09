West Branch Capital LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

