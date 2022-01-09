Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $81,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.40 and a 200 day moving average of $158.31. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

