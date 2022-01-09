qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $510,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.26. 7,119,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,277. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

