Trust Wallet Token 1-Day Volume Tops $11.37 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $226.57 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00084542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.44 or 0.07459115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.35 or 0.99780934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

