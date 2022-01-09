$134.50 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce sales of $134.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.21 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $121.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $488.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $559.53 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.59. 1,316,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,126. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

