Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Reduced by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $295.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.14.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

