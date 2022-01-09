WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 118.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

NYSE:CAT opened at $224.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.34 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

