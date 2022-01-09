Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,869,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $246,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after purchasing an additional 795,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,331,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,992,000 after buying an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

