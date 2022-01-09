Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 300,729 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,577,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $285,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

