Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,923 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

NYSE:GE opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.