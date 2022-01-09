Inscription Capital LLC Buys 71,832 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 424.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,832 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.15 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

