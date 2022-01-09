Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000. Ecolab accounts for 1.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.31.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.70.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

