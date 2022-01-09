Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 145,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 1,017.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 423,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 83,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. 119,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.91. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $15.42.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 933.60%.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

