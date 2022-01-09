Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 27.5% Over Last Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $13.01 billion and approximately $3.32 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $27.85 or 0.00066690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

LINK is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

