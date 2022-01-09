SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Down 19.8% in December

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SunLink Health Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the third quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $177,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,238. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

