Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Decreases By 20.6%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NYSE HT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 588,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,066. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $384.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

