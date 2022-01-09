Chia Network Price Hits $90.14 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $90.14 or 0.00215811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $251.98 million and $9.90 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00084542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.44 or 0.07459115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.35 or 0.99780934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,795,497 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

