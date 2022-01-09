Everest (ID) Trading 43.2% Higher Over Last Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $43.40 million and $149,115.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everest has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00084542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.44 or 0.07459115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.35 or 0.99780934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

