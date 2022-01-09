Graft Reaches Market Cap of $77,159.17 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $77,159.17 and $37,208.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graft has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00458744 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.