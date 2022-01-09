Graft 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37,208.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Graft has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a market cap of $77,159.17 and approximately $37,208.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00458744 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.