Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. 88,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

