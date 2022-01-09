$424.54 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post $424.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.00 million and the highest is $430.31 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $353.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $9.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.45. 890,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $109.27 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

