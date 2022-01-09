Brokerages Expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will report $178.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $703.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $739.35 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $744.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cyxtera Technologies.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CYXT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,380. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
