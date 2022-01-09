Brokerages Expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will report $178.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $703.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $739.35 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $744.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter.

CYXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYXT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,380. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

