Commerce Bank Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

