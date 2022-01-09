Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $179.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.67 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

