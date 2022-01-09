Synovus Financial Corp Sells 176 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $246.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.63 and a 200-day moving average of $229.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.36.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

