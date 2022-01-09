Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips makes up approximately 2.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.