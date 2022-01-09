First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

