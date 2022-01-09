JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $330.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.28.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

