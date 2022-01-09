Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL opened at $205.75 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $160.51 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.36.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.