$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.85. The stock had a trading volume of 547,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,326. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

