Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after acquiring an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,326. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.35. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

