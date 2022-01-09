Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iowa State Bank raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

