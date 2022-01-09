NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 153.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average of $163.26. The company has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

