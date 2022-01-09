$28.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce $28.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.56 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $16.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $107.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.24 billion to $107.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $115.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.01 billion to $118.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.00. 3,722,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,142. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.