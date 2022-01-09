MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MSM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. 496,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,730. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 184,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

