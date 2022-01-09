WHALE (WHALE) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.74 or 0.00028205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $85.71 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00082078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.47 or 0.07425293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00071575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,547.66 or 0.99856333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003191 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

