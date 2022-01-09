FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). FREYR Battery reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 1,582,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,870. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.10. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,184,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

